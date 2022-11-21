AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Reflective Vettel looks forward after emotion-charged F1 farewell

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

ABU DHABI: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula One in a reflective mood on Sunday after finishing 10th in his farewell race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old father-of-three, who said he wants to depart the sport to spend more time with his family and do other things, scored a solitary point for his Aston Martin team in a frustrating strategic race.

“I enjoyed the race, it was a bit of a different warm-up to get into it but once the lights went off it was full-on race mode,” he said, referring to the many celebrations he experienced with well-wishers before the start.

“We didn’t go for best strategy, which was a shame because we could have turned the constructors’ championship for us, but overall a big day and a big thank-you to all the support — so many flags and smiling faces which has been very special, very nice.

“I am sure I am going to miss it all more than I understand right now.”

After 15 years, 299 race starts (from 300 entries) with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, he heads into retirement with four drivers’ world titles, 53 race wins, 57 pole positions and a chorus of tributes ringing in his ears.

More than that, as most paddock observers noted, he conducted himself with a real sense of humanity, mixing a mischievous sense of fun with a serious appreciation of his responsibilities as a role model with a social conscious.

“I feel a bit empty,” he admitted.

“It’s been a big weekend. The last two years have been disappointing, but there are more important things in life.

“It’s a huge privilege to be in the position I’m in. I hope I can pass this on to the other drivers — the responsibility. There’re many far bigger and more important things in life than racing in circles.”

Aston Martin Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1 farewell

Comments

1000 characters

Reflective Vettel looks forward after emotion-charged F1 farewell

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories