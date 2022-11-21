Reflective Vettel looks forward after emotion-charged F1 farewell

ABU DHABI: Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula One in a reflective mood on Sunday after finishing 10th in his farewell race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 35-year-old father-of-three, who said he wants to depart the sport to spend more time with his family and do other things, scored a solitary point for his Aston Martin team in a frustrating strategic race.

“I enjoyed the race, it was a bit of a different warm-up to get into it but once the lights went off it was full-on race mode,” he said, referring to the many celebrations he experienced with well-wishers before the start.

“We didn’t go for best strategy, which was a shame because we could have turned the constructors’ championship for us, but overall a big day and a big thank-you to all the support — so many flags and smiling faces which has been very special, very nice.

“I am sure I am going to miss it all more than I understand right now.”

After 15 years, 299 race starts (from 300 entries) with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, he heads into retirement with four drivers’ world titles, 53 race wins, 57 pole positions and a chorus of tributes ringing in his ears.

More than that, as most paddock observers noted, he conducted himself with a real sense of humanity, mixing a mischievous sense of fun with a serious appreciation of his responsibilities as a role model with a social conscious.

“I feel a bit empty,” he admitted.

“It’s been a big weekend. The last two years have been disappointing, but there are more important things in life.

“It’s a huge privilege to be in the position I’m in. I hope I can pass this on to the other drivers — the responsibility. There’re many far bigger and more important things in life than racing in circles.”