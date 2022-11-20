Mobile phones worth $226m imported in four months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $226.051 million during the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year 2022-23, registering a negative growth of 64.94 per cent when compared to $644.672 million during the same period of last year.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data show that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, import of mobile phones registered 12.62 per cent growth and stood at $65.780 million in October when compared to $58.407 million in September 2022.

Mobile phone imports registered a negative growth of 56.06 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2022 when compared to $149.712 million during the same month of last year.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $345.677 million during the first four months of 2022-23 and registered a 59.17 per cent negative growth when compared to $846.573 million during the same period of last fiscal year.

However, on a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 53.62 per cent and stood at $96.805 million when compared to $208.699 million in October 2021-22. On a MoM basis overall telecom imports registered 22.78 per cent growth in October 2022 when compared to $78.846 million during September 2022.

Import of other equipment stood at $119.626 million in July-October 2022 and registered 40.75 percent negative growth when compared to $201.901 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

