AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon arrests 3 after over $1m swiped from home

AFP Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

BEIRUT: Police in Lebanon, where a banking crisis has forced people to stash cash at home, said Friday that three people have been arrested after stealing over $1 million from a private residence.

The three Syrians — a man, his wife and a relative — were arrested on November 11, a week after allegedly making off with the trove that had been kept in the safe of a house in Mount Lebanon, said a police statement.

The bulk of the cash had been recovered, but one of those detained had spent around $70,000 on a wedding, a car and furniture, it added.

Lebanon has been reeling from a financial crisis dubbed by the World Bank as one of the worst in recent world history.

It has driven people in the eastern Mediterranean country to hide a total of around $10 billion in their homes, according to central bank governor Riad Salameh.

banking crisis Lebanon police Riad Salameh

Comments

1000 characters

Lebanon arrests 3 after over $1m swiped from home

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories