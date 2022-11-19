Markets
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus/ Dispatched/
Ending Right Credit On
================================================================================
MCB Bank Limited 31.12.2022 50% Interim 18.11.2022
Cash Dividend
Image Pakistan 30.06.2023 15% Bonus Shares 17.11.2022
Limited
EFU General 31.12.2022 15% Interim 18.11.2022
Insurance Limited Cash Dividend
EFU Life Assurance 31.12.2022 15% Interim 18.11.2022
Limited Cash Dividend
Habib Bank Limited 31.12.2022 15% Interim 18.11.2022
Cash Dividend
================================================================================
