NdcTech implements Temenos banking cloud in UAE’s Invest Bank

Rizwan Bhatti Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
KARACHI: Invest Bank, a premier commercial bank in UAE, has selected Temenos (SIX: TEMN) to take its digital and core banking to the cloud, in partnership with NdcTech.

Invest Bank will adopt an end-to-end retail and wholesale banking solution on the Temenos Banking Cloud, becoming one of the first in the UAE to adopt a full SaaS model for its digital and core banking platform.

The front-to-back capabilities of Infinity and Transact delivered as SaaS on Temenos’ open platform for composable banking will enable Invest Bank to modernize legacy platforms, bring new products and services to market faster, as well as deliver more innovative customer experiences.

Ammara Masood, CEO and President, NdcTech said, “Our Project accelerators such as Country layer and expertise on Temenos Transact and Infinity on the cloud make us the right partner for this transformational engagement.

Temenos SaaS solution on the cloud will allow the bank to enhance its banking services with highly connected and personalized interactions for its existing and prospective customers while fuelling long-term growth. We are proud to be a Temenos implementation partner for the region’s pioneering banks and hope to further extend our footprint in the years to come.-PR

