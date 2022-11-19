Iranian CG lauds PCJCCI’s role in regional connectivity, trade

LAHORE: Reza Nezari, Consul General Iran in Lahore visited Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday. Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCCI, S M Naveed, Chairman SEZs, Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI, Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, Ali Raza Rizvi, Chairman Standing Committee, Diplomatic and Government Relations, Daud Ahmed, welcomed him along with other executive members of PCJCCI. The visit was followed by a press conference which was attended by many top notch businessmen.

Reza Nezari, Consul General of Iran in Lahore appreciated the working of PCJCCI related to regional connectivity and bilateral trade. He also praised various initiatives of chamber which includes; Pak China Knowledge Portal, China-Way magazine, Chinese language courses and Pak China Technology Gateway and the initiative of Pak-China Food and Cultural Analogue 2022.

He further added that I feel so delighted upon receiving invitation from PCJCCI, we should conduct such gatherings more often to further enhance brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran. He said that Gwadar and Chabahar are two ambitious ports which can emerge as rays of hope and development to further boost the trade relations between both countries.

Moazzam Ali Ghurki, President PCJCCI said in his welcome address that Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry is resolute to serve as a model chamber and a vibrant platform for promoting mutual investment and friendship between Pakistan, China, Iran and other brotherly countries. He added that we are striving hard to strengthen trilateral business, investment and cultural ties between China, Pakistan and Iran.

S M Naveed, Chairman Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) government of Punjab said that we invite Iranian brothers to come forward and invest as zone developers to attract Iranian investments in the fields of pharmaceutical, agriculture, marble, automobile, gems and jewelry and others.

Hamza Khalid, Vice President PCJCCI and Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General thanked the Consul General Iran for his precious time and said that we are endeavoring to build a better and prosperous future of Pakistan with the cooperation of Iran. He added that through your kind self we shall be honoured to serve Iranian investors to form a troika between Pakistan, China and Iran.

