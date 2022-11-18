PTA informs NA: ‘Total of 4,395,566 SIMs identified and blocked in 3 years to curb illegal grey telephony’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly was informed on Thursday, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) identified a total of 4,395,566 subscriber identification modules (SIMs) and subsequently, blocked them in the last three years – 2020-2022 – with the resolve to curb illegal grey telephony.

In a written reply to asked by Maulana Abdul Akber Chitrali, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Aminul Haq said that respective cellular mobile operators (CMOs) were fined Rs150 million due to irregularities.

The SIMs were blocked to safeguard potential losses, he said, adding no CMO itself had been identified in using such SIMs for grey traffic termination.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication Usman Qadri said the government was making all-out efforts to launch 5G services in the country as soon as possible to facilitate the masses with modern internet facility.

He said the ministry had published draft policy guidelines for 5G on 15th December 2021 and published on its website.

He said that based on the same, all stakeholders were consulted by the ministry and the PTA for market readiness in relation to 5G adoption in the country.

The authority would require approximately eight to 10 months of time after issuance of the policy directive by the Government of Pakistan to complete the process of 5G launch in the country, he added.

Moreover, he said, the business case for the launch of 5G related more to the demand and supply of the spectrum. Additionally, necessary frameworks for the capabilities of 5G services like infrastructure sharing, spectrum sharing and spectrum re-farming were under process and its completion was necessary before the launch of 5G spectrum.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making stringent efforts to ensure the provision of 4G cellular services in the far-fling areas of the country in order to facilitate the masses through internet facilities.

He said the provision of quality 4G services would be ensured in all areas, especially in Waziristan, Chitral, Sindh, and other far-flung areas of the country, while those areas would also get benefit from 5G services after those were launched.

To a query, he said that cellular companies were being taken on board to invest in the provision of 5G services.

To another question, the parliamentary secretary said the fiber lines were being laid to ensure the provision of quality internet services in interior Sindh and other areas of the country for the benefit of the people.

Minister for Civil Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said the airports must not be constructed in the country on political grounds as such adventures had subsequently proved to be a burden on the national kitty.

Responding to a question, he said from out of 47 airports, 17 were non-functional in the country due to their inability to generate revenues due to the low percentage of passengers.

The field planning of non-functional airports was not made on a commercial basis, he said, adding that a plan was being devised to start the services of 70-seat planes after getting them on lease for making non-functional airports as viable and functional.

He said that with the induction of 70-seat planes, non-functional airports could attract passengers, adding he had devised a plan to make the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) profitable.

“This was not possible in 4-6 month period, however, continuity of policies could ensure making the national carrier profitable,” he added.

The minister said the government was planning to officially designate Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan Airports as international airports for earning reasonable profits, adding a new airport would be constructed in Dera Ismail Khan while the runway of Quetta Airport was also being upgraded.

Meanwhile, the house, unanimously, passed a resolution to express solidarity with the armed forces of Pakistan, saying 220 million people are paying tributes to the officers and soldiers of the military for their sacrifices rendered for the motherland.

The resolution moved by Malik Ahmed Hussain Dehar, a dissident PTI MNA, in an obvious reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s criticism of the military, said the malicious campaign against army forces was not acceptable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022