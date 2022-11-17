Ireland beat Pakistan by 34 runs to win T20I series 2-1

LAHORE: Ireland women’s team beat Pakistan women’s team by 34 runs to win the three-match T20I series 2-1 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Coming into the match with series level at 1-1, Ireland’s captain Laura Delany made no hesitation to bat first after winning the toss and the opening batters made full use of the batting track and put a 110-run partnership for the first wicket. Amy Hunter was the first one to go back to the hut, scoring 35-ball 40, hitting three fours.

Right-handed batter Gaby Lewis was next to go not before top-scoring for her side with a 46-ball 71, smashing 11 fours and one six. Orla Prendergast – who was declared best player in the first T20I contributed a quick-fire 23-ball 37, which included three fours and one six. The tourists went on to score 167 for four in 20 over.

This match also added significance as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its social corporate responsibility supported the Pink Ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer. In that regard, both teams’ captains, players, match officials and commentators had wear pink ribbons during the course of the match and awareness messages was displayed inside the stadium.

Chasing 168 to win, only three Pakistan batters managed to score into double figures and the side was all out for 133 in the 19th over. Right-handed opening batter Javeria Khan top-scored for her side, scoring 50 off 37, laced with seven fours. The experienced all-rounder Nida Dar was other run getter for her side, scoring a 24-ball 26, which included one four and a six. Fatima Sana, down the order smashed two boundaries in her 10-ball 14.

For Ireland, Captain Delany and Arlene Kelly grabbed three wickets apiece, while Jane Maguire took two wickets for 26. Lewis for her match winning innings was declared player of the match. She also topped the batting chart with 144 runs in the three-match T20I series and was named player of the series.

Ireland after featuring in the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series will return home in the wee hours of Thursday.

