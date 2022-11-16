AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
EFERT 81.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
FNEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
GGGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 31.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
MLCF 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.65%)
OGDC 76.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.41%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
TPL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.16%)
TREET 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
TRG 140.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.65%)
UNITY 18.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.96%)
WAVES 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 16,288 Decreased By -185.8 (-1.13%)
KSE100 42,797 Decreased By -54 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -20.5 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

Reuters Published 16 Nov, 2022 12:20am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones that have been used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as other companies.

Russia has managed to procure drones from Iran that have been used to attack cities and power infrastructure in Ukraine. Iranian military entities and industries are already under heavy US sanctions over Tehran's nuclear development program

Iran admits sending Russia drones

"As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement.

"Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians," she said, using the acronym for unmanned aerial vehicle.

Private military company Wagner group, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force, and Qods Aviation Industries - already under US sanctions - were also designated by the State Department in Tuesday's move, the Treasury said.

Janet Yellen US Treasury Department Russian forces RUssia Ukraine war Iranian drones Iranian military

Comments

1000 characters

US targets production, transfer of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctions

Petroleum prices to stay unchanged for next fortnight: Ishaq Dar

Early election only option to end economic crisis, says Imran Khan

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar, settles at 221.91

TPL REIT and TASC Towers submit bid to acquire Telecom Tower Infrastructure Company

JS Bank looks to acquire controlling stake in BankIslami

Contempt of ECP: SC issues notices to Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry

IDEAS highlights Pakistan's growing footprint in global defence market: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 extends losses, falls 0.13%

Meta’s India public policy chief, WhatsApp’s India boss quit

Russia’s Lavrov says Ukraine’s terms for negotiations ‘unrealistic’

Read more stories