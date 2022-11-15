Pakistan-Hungary defence deal

It is heartening to note that Pakistan and Hungary have signed a bilateral agreement to provide solid legal framework for enhancing defence cooperation between the armed forces of both the countries. Both sides are said to have exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defence collaboration.

Pakistan’s Defence Ministry, in my view, deserves a lot of praise for signing this agreement with a country that has been playing a highly important role in European Defence Agency’s current and future activities. This European country has earned praise from within the continent and outside of it for its helicopter training and exercise programmes.

The defence cooperation deal with Hungary will surely add to Pakistan’s defence capabilities. The ever-growing belligerence of India always requires Pakistan to enter into defence deals with more and more countries in Europe and elsewhere.

Mahir Ali (Karachi)

