AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Pakistan-Hungary defence deal

Mahir Ali Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

It is heartening to note that Pakistan and Hungary have signed a bilateral agreement to provide solid legal framework for enhancing defence cooperation between the armed forces of both the countries. Both sides are said to have exchanged views on regional and global security and matters of mutual interest, particularly in defence collaboration.

Pakistan’s Defence Ministry, in my view, deserves a lot of praise for signing this agreement with a country that has been playing a highly important role in European Defence Agency’s current and future activities. This European country has earned praise from within the continent and outside of it for its helicopter training and exercise programmes.

The defence cooperation deal with Hungary will surely add to Pakistan’s defence capabilities. The ever-growing belligerence of India always requires Pakistan to enter into defence deals with more and more countries in Europe and elsewhere.

Mahir Ali (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

defence cooperation Pakistan Hungary defence deal Pakistan’s Defence Ministry

Mahir Ali

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan-Hungary defence deal

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories