UAE won’t take sides in ‘great power’ standoff: senior official

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates has no interest in “choosing sides” between global powers despite its strategic partnership with the United States, a senior Emirati diplomat said on Monday. The comments by Anwar Gargash, a senior advisor to the UAE’s president, come as Washington is at odds with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine and with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ cuts in oil production.

The UAE is a key player in the 13-nation OPEC oil cartel which, with its 10 allies headed by Russia, angered Washington by cutting production by two million barrels a day from November, adding renewed upward pressure on crude prices.

The decision sparked a swift rebuke from the administration of President Joe Biden, which had hoped for lower prices ahead of midterm elections in the US.