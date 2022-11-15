AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

CIA chief warns Russia against using nuclear weapons

Reuters Published 15 Nov, 2022 07:30am
Follow us

LONDON/ WASHINGTON: US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns is in Turkey to speak to Russia’s foreign spy chief to deliver a message about the consequences of a potential Russian use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine, a White House official said.

The US-Russian contact in Turkey was first reported by Russia’s Kommersant newspaper. It cited an unidentified source as saying that Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, would attend the talks.

The White House official said Burns, a former US ambassador to Russia, was not conducting negotiations of any kind with Naryshkin.

Ukraine was briefed in advance about Burns’s trip to Turkey, the official said. Burns is not discussing a settlement of the war in Ukraine but is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, the official added.

Burns met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in 2021 at the behest of President Joe Biden in an attempt to convey Washington’s concerns about a buildup of Russian troops around Ukraine.

The Kremlin, asked about the Kommersant report, said it could neither confirm nor deny it. The SVR did not respond to a request for comment. Beyond the war, Russia and the United States have a host of outstanding issues to discuss, ranging from the extension of a key nuclear arms reduction treaty and a Black Sea grain deal to a possible US-Russian prisoner swap and the Syrian civil war.

Russia CIA William burns nuclear weapons Russia-Ukraine war Sergei Naryshkin

Comments

1000 characters

CIA chief warns Russia against using nuclear weapons

Power sector needs 315,730 MTs of fuel in 3 months

PPIB urges PD to take up PMLTC sales tax issue with FBR

PML-N assails Imran Khan for conspiracy rhetoric ‘U-turn’

HSD: ECC allows increase in premium

ATIR Islamabad verdict: State of residence can tax on income from property in UAE

‘Global Shield’ launched

Sufficient forex stocks available: SBP

Biden, Xi cool Cold War rhetoric

Export-oriented textile sector sends out an ‘SOS’

POL products’ prices may be adjusted in PL

Read more stories