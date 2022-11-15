AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
AVN 79.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.21%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
FFL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.76%)
FLYNG 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
GGGL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.55%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.76%)
LOTCHEM 30.76 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.36%)
MLCF 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-2.01%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
PRL 17.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.34%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.46%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (4.56%)
TRG 146.17 Increased By ▲ 10.19 (7.49%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.81%)
WAVES 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -16 (-0.37%)
BR30 16,474 Increased By 97 (0.59%)
KSE100 42,851 Decreased By -242.1 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,729 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.44%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 05:52am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pak Modarba 1st               02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.0% (F)        31-10-2022     15-11-2022
KASB Modaraba                 02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1% (F)          31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Prudential Modarba 1st        02-11-2022    15-11-2022     1.70% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Awwal Modaraba                02-11-2022    15-11-2022     2.20% (F)       31-10-2022     15-11-2022
Matco Foods Limited           12-11-2022    16-11-2022     5% (i)          10-11-2022
United Insurance Co. of
Pakistan Ltd.                 12-11-2022    16-11-2022     10% (ii)        10-11-2022
Power Holding Limited
Sukuk (PESC2)                 14-11-2022    20-11-2022
At-Tahur Limited              15-11-2022    21-11-2022     10% (B)         11-11-2022
The Hub Power Company
Limited (HUBCS2)              15-11-2022    21-11-2022
Dawood Hercules Corporation
Limited #                     15-11-2022    21-11-2022                                    21-11-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     100% (F)        16-11-2022     25-11-2022
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                        18-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Dandot Cement Company 
Limited                       18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Dadex Eternit Limited         18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            25-11-2022
Suhail Jute Mills Limited     18-11-2022    25-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Faysal Bank Limited #         19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba #      19-11-2022    25-11-2022                                    25-11-2022
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic 
Industries                    19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Hira Textile Mills 
Limited                       19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Karam Ceramics Limited        19-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Quice Food Industries 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Frontier Ceramics 
Limited                       20-11-2022    26-11-2022     Nil                            27-11-2022
Oilboy Energy Limited         21-11-2022    27-11-2022     Nil                            26-11-2022
Johnson & Phillips 
(Pakistan) Limited            21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Bawany Air Products 
Limited                       21-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Hallmark Company Limited      22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Nishat Mills Limited #        22-11-2022    28-11-2022                                    28-11-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                       22-11-2022    28-11-2022     Nil                            28-11-2022
Hinopak Motors Limited #      22-11-2022    29-11-2022                                    29-11-2022
Adamjee Insurance Co. 
Ltd. #                        24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
ZIL Limited #                 24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
OIL & GAS DEVELOPMENT
COMPANY LIMITED #             24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Pakistan Petroleum 
Limited #                     24-11-2022    30-11-2022                                    30-11-2022
Mitchell's Fruit Farms 
Limited                       26-11-2022    02-12-2022                                    02-12-2022
Sana Industries Limited       27-11-2022    03-12-2022                                    03-12-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare                    29-11-2022    05-12-2022                                    05-12-2022
Soneri Bank Limited Term
Finance Certificate 
(SNBLTFC3)                    23-11-2022    06-12-2022
Equity Modarba 1st            11-12-2022    22-12-2022     NIL                            22-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan 
Limited                       20-12-2022    27-12-2022     200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
EFU General Insurance 
Limited                       12-11-2022    14-Nov-1022    15% (iii)       10-11-2022
EFU Life Assurance 
Limited                       12-11-2022    14-Nov-1022    15% (iii)       10-11-2022
Summit Bank Limited                                                                       27-12-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

