Delegation from Russia meets SSUET team: Russian varsities can grant 400 scholarships each year: academics

KARACHI: A delegation of Russian professors and academics has revealed that around 400 government scholarships are available for Pakistani students every year in Russia’s institutions of higher education and expressed the hope that the number of Pakistani students availing the facility would increase in future.

A team of officials of the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET), led by its Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin, visited the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (Friendship House) to meet the delegation comprising officials from seven leading universities of the Russian Federation.

The SSUET team included Registrar Commodore (retd) Syed Sarfraz Ali, deans of all faculties, chairperson of the Business Department, senior professors from the Mathematics Department and director of ORIC.

The Russian delegation agreed to establish a close working relationship with SSUET, Karachi, and other universities of Pakistan. The delegation, led by Vice Rector for International Affairs at the Tomsk State University Prof Dr Artyom Yu. Rykun, discussed and agreed to initiate various joint academic programmes, including faculty and student exchange schemes, joint research publications, and co-supervising PhD research projects of engineering departments of the SSUET.

The foreign delegation also appreciated the participation of a huge number of students from the Aligarh Institute of Technology, which is sponsored by the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association of Pakistan along with SSUET.

The head of the Russian Centre of Science and Culture added that the Russian universities would like to initiate joint projects in the fields of engineering, computer science, business and mathematics with SSUET in the first phase and then would like to expand the collaboration to other fields including medical sciences whose programmes would be launched by SSUET soon.

A meaningful collaboration of SSUET with Russian universities would surely result in the enhancement of research areas such as engineering design, environment monitoring, climate change and smart agriculture.

and Head of the Russian Centre for Science and Culture Ruslan Prokorov and Natalia Zhadovets were present on the occasion.

