Nov 15, 2022
Final T20I match with Ireland tomorrow: Gaddafi stadium to turn pink for breast cancer awareness

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 07:09am
LAHORE: The Gaddafi Stadium will turn pink for the third and final T20I match between women’s teams of Pakistan and Ireland on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its social corporate responsibility is supporting the Pink Ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer.

Both captains, players, match officials and commentators will wear the pink ribbons over the course of the match and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium. The stumps will also be branded pink. The backdrop for the post-match ceremony will be coloured pink.

Entrance for the matches is free for spectators with four enclosures – Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar – open to the public. The PCB also encourage fans to wear pink for the Wednesday’s fixture. In addition, the PCB will distribute pink coloured shirts to the spectators in various stands during the match.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan PCB Ireland Gaddafi Stadium women’s teams Final T20I match Pink Ribbon campaign

