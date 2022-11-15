Dar, Hina discuss Afghanistan visit’s agenda

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday held a preparatory meeting on visit to Afghanistan with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and discussed the agenda for carrying out important discussions with the Afghan leadership.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance Tariq Bajwa. Senior officers from the Finance Division and the Foreign Office were present during the session.

A comprehensive agenda was discussed for carrying out decisive discussions with the Afghan leadership. Various bilateral initiatives for deepening the cooperation through enhancing the trade and regional connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting.

Ishaq Dar was also briefed about the economic and regional peace and stability issues. The finance minister shared that Pakistan has always been determined to support the Afghan people and asked for working on framework to help out our neighboring country, Afghanistan, in these challenging times.

The finance minister directed to prepare a comprehensive plan for making an effective and result-oriented visit to Afghanistan in the near future.

