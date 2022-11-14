AGL 6.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah discharged from hospital

  • Doctors have advised Sanaullah to rest for a week
BR Web Desk Published 14 Nov, 2022 05:34pm
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has been discharged from hospital after he was admitted for a check-up and minor surgery, Aaj News reported on Monday.

Doctors have asked the minister to rest for a week and not to undertake any political activities during this time frame.

‘I am perfectly fine,’ clarifies Sanaullah after image of him on hospital bed surfaces

On Saturday, Sanaullah clarified that he was perfectly fine after a viral image, showing him lying on a hospital bed, sparked rumours about his health.

In an audio message, he said: “I am perfectly fine, I came to the hospital for a minor check-up and procedure. I will be with you in half a day.”

On Friday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Sanaullah was in good health, refuting rumours regarding his physical condition.

“Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah visited the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) in Rawalpindi for a routine checkup. There is no truth in the speculations regarding his health,” Marriyum said in a series of tweets.

She said that Sanaullah had heart surgery some 18 years ago in 2004, which needs to be examined after every two to three years. “This year, he was examined by the doctors two to three times,” she added.

Marriyum said a small but necessary procedure was recommended by AFIC doctors and Sanaullah is expected to return home from hospital on Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacted Sanaullah and wished him good health.

