AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
AVN 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.49%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.92%)
FCCL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.43%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.97%)
FLYNG 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.89%)
GGGL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.43%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.1%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 27.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
OGDC 76.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.43%)
PAEL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.29%)
PIBTL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
PRL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.39%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.57%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.47%)
TPL 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.63%)
TPLP 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.09%)
TREET 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 142.35 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (4.68%)
UNITY 19.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.45%)
WAVES 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -21.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 16,351 Decreased By -25.4 (-0.16%)
KSE100 42,841 Decreased By -252.4 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,720 Decreased By -78.9 (-0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ Governor Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now

Reuters Published 14 Nov, 2022 11:41am
Follow us

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would stick to monetary easing to support the economy for the present and in order to achieve sustainable and stable inflation accompanied by wage growth in the future.

“We are at a stage where we will continue monetary easing to firmly back economic activity at present,” Kuroda told a meeting with business leaders in Nagoya in central Japan.

Unlike the United States and Europe – which are tightening monetary policy to combat rising inflation – Japan is still only halfway to recovery from impact of the COVID pandemic, with the output gap remaining in negative territory, Kuroda said.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates at its last policy meeting in October, keeping its dovish guidance intact.

Kuroda said Japan’s consumer inflation would accelerate to around 3% this fiscal year but slow to around 1.5% next year as global commodity prices decline, reducing cost-push inflation inflationary pressures from import costs.

BOJ’s Kuroda lays out key debating points on future exit from easy policy

He said, however, that there remained a large element of uncertainty over the outlook for Japan’s economy, currency moves, global commodity markets and other price pressures.

Japanese firms have long been wary about raising prices but were now making broad increases in prices, he added.

“We must pay attention to the price-setting mechanism at companies,” Kuroda said.

Bank of Japan United States Haruhiko Kuroda global commodity Covid pandemic European LNG

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ Governor Kuroda vows to continue monetary easing for now

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Read more stories