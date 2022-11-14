AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Punjab ombudsman approves sewerage scheme

Published 14 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: On the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd), the local government and community development department has prepared a development scheme of about Rs 148 million to lay a new sewerage line in the GT Road area of Lahore from Jalo Morr to Wara Gujran to improve the environmental and public health.

The project would be completed in the current fiscal year. A letter has also been sent to the revenue department for a suitable piece of land to construct a disposal station.

This action has been taken on the application of one Usman Gujjar of Wara Gujran who complained to the ombudsman’s office that locals are suffering from diseases and the area has turned into a pond of sewerage water due to a lack of drainage system.

