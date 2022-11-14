AGL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 80.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.58%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.29%)
EPCL 54.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.24%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
OGDC 77.97 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (5.15%)
PAEL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.77%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.17%)
TREET 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates airline back in profit after Covid losses

AFP Published 14 Nov, 2022 07:25am
Follow us

DUBAI: Emirates has bounced back into the black after its losses during the pandemic, the airline said on Thursday, announcing a $1.1 billion profit and a half-year record for the group.

Revenues at the Middle East’s biggest carrier surged 131 percent to 50.1 billion dirhams ($13.7 billion) in the first half of the financial year starting in April, compared to a year earlier.

Emirates Group, which includes the airline and air services provider dnata, clocked a record $1.2 billion half-year profit which “reflects strong turnaround and recovery” after a $1.6 billion loss last year.

“Across the group, our operations recovery accelerated as more countries eased and removed travel restrictions,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group, was quoted as saying.

“For the coming months, we remain focused on restoring our operations to pre-pandemic levels and recruiting the right skills for our current and future requirements,” he added.Emirates airline posted a $5.5 billion loss for the 2020-2021 financial year, its first in more than three decades, after grounding its fleet and making heavy lay-offs during the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Dubai-based carrier pared losses to $1.1 billion in 2021-2022, Sheikh Ahmed said he was expecting full-year group profits for the current financial year. But “the horizon is not without headwinds”, he warned.

“We are keeping a close watch on inflationary costs and other macro-challenges such as the strong US dollar and the fiscal policies of major markets,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

emirates MENA Dubai Emirates airline Covid pandemic Emirates profit Emirates airline Revenues

Comments

1000 characters

Emirates airline back in profit after Covid losses

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

Revenue shortfall may ‘force’ FBR to tax banking profits as well

PD seeks Rs118.75bn supplementary grant

300MW Gwadar plant: CPPCL unwilling to shift to Thar coal

FTX collapse being scrutinized by Bahamas investigators

Judiciary urged to stand with nation

MBS’s visit postponed due to PTI’s long march: Asif

Pakistan-Russia oil deal soon, says Dar

Industries: gas suspension decision resented

FBR clarification

Read more stories