Nov 13, 2022
BOA meeting tomorrow: BoI to discuss development, provision of utilities in SEZs

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) has notified its Board of Approval (BOA) meeting scheduled for Monday to discuss development and provision of utilities in Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The BOA, the highest approving forum is headed by the prime minister with membership from economic ministries, provincial governments and public and private sectors.

SEZs – investments for future

The Approvals Committee is headed by the chairman BoI and membership from economic ministries, provincial governments, public and private sectors and SEZ authorities (at provincial level including Gilgit-Baltistan) work under the leadership of the chief ministers.

The provincial governments have received many applications for various potential zones in their respective provinces and are in the process of preparing documents to further process the applications.

They are also engaged with potential local and foreign investors to finalise arrangements for infrastructure development of the areas identified for Zones.

