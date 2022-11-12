Ogra reduces prices of imported LNG

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified 2.34 percent reduction in the prices of imported LNG for the consumers of the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and 2.48 percent for the consumers of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of November.

In a monthly review of LNG prices for November, the price of LNG has witnessed a decline of $0.31925 per mmbtu for SNGPL consumers and $0.32974 per mmbtu for SSGCL areas, as compared with the previous month of October.

The price of LNG for last month was determined as $14.7850 per mmbtu for SNGPL and $15.1865 for SSGC.

In the current month, however, it is $14.4387 per mmbtu for the SNGPL distribution network and $14.8105 per mmbtu for the SSGC.

The prices of LNG for the current month are based at eight cargos. Even cargos were delivered under term agreements of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) with Qatar at $11.2292 per mmbtu, while one was delivered under spot purchase by Pakistan LNG Ltd at $11.3972 per mmbtu.

Unaccounted for Gas (UfG) has been incorporated on a provisional basis at 0.12 percent in respect of transmission and 12.32 percent in respect of transmission and distribution as per SSGC claim and 0.38 percent UfG in respect of transmission and 7.86 percent in respect of transmission and distribution for the SNGPL.

Both gas companies claim in respect of Review of Estimated Revenue Requir-ement Financial Year 2021-22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022