It’s admin’s responsibility to clear roads in capital: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said it was the responsibility of the administration of the federal capital to open the blocked roads.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani stated that while hearing the petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zahid Akbar’s arrest and subsequently keeping him in a sub-jail.

A week ago, police had picked up Akbar from his house in the federal capital on charges of plotting to vandalise the metro bus station.

During the proceeding, Justice Kayani said: “Numerous cases are registered by police on behalf of the state, their hearings go on, and governments change; however, action can only be taken when a wrongdoing has been done.”

The IHC ordered the law enforcement agency to let PTI leader Zahid Akbar walk free. Justice Kayani had announced the judgment, which he had reserved earlier in the day.

The court asked the public prosecutor why Akbar was arrested and kept in sub-jail. The prosecutor replied that the SHO Industrial Area had reported the said person was talking about a “burn and siege” campaign.

Responding to this, Justice Kayani asked did any such incident happen in Islamabad. The prosecutor replied, “no sir, no such incident came to pass in the capital so far”.

The PTI on Thursday resumed its long march to Islamabad, which came to a tragic halt after an assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

