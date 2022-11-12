The Recruiters organises ‘TruKarachi’ event

KARACHI: The Recruiters, a leading recruitment and executive search consulting in Pakistan successfully organised TruKarachi on November 10th to develop talent acquisition fraternity personally and professionally at Indus Suite Avari Towers Karachi. HRSG and ABHI are joining Tru as a lead sponsor and NBP funds and AAJ News as an official event partner.

Experienced track leaders from leading organisations joined TruKarachi namely M. Ashaar Saeed from Lucky Motor Corporation, George Fulton from Scout & Hire, Dr. M Athar Siddiqui from KSBL, Moghis Jalal from Brookes Pharma, Sabahat Bokhari from Jazz, Junaid Alam from SWVL, Sajjad Parmar from The Talent Accelerator, Kashif Ahmed from SAP, Syed Kaleem from The Recruiters, Jehanzeb Khan from CYNERGICO Pakistan and Hasan Azhar from HRSG attended the event.

