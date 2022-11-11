AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Flyover at Jam Sadique Bridge planned

Recorder Report Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:54am
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting on BRTs, Yellow Line and Red Line decided to construct an alternate bridge at Jam Sadique bridge and acquire 32 acres of land at Cattle Colony for the installation of biogas plant at Bhains Colony.

The meeting was attended by Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Haleem Shaikh, and others concerned.

Minister Transport Sharjeel Memon briefing the chief minister said that the overarching objective of the project was to improve mobility, accessibility, and, safety along the Yellow BRT corridor alignment.

Sharjeel Memon told the CM that the BRT Yellow Line project was being launched with the assistance of the World bank for Rs61 billion. He added that it was a 21-km main corridor right from Dawood Chowrangi to Numaish and it would have two depots, one at Dawood Chowrangi and the others at Christian Colony.

According to Sharjeel, the BRT would have 28 stations, including 6 underpass stations, nine underpasses, two U-turns and 2-bridges. He disclosed that the BRT Yellow Line would have 268 diesel Hybrid buses with regular ridership of 300,000 per day.

It was pointed out that the BRT Yellow Line would have 80-100 km off-corridor road facilities which needed to be improved.

