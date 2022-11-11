FBR member visits organisations, institutions in Karachi

KARACHI: On directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha and Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad, Member Public Relations (FBR), Sardar Ali Khawaja, visited Karachi and met senior management of various big organizations and institutions to impress upon the importance of filing tax returns before the extended due date of 30th November, 2022.

The visit was undertaken as part of FBR’s goodwill gesture and intensive awareness and facilitation drive to urge eligible taxpayers across the country to file their income tax returns within the due date.

During his visit, Member PR met Amir Ghaziani, CFO, K-Electric Limited, Arif Akmal Saifee, CFO, United Bank Limited, Abdul Wahid Sethi, CFO, National Bank of Pakistan Limited and Muhammad Mureed Rahimoon, Secretary University Board/Higher Education/Colleges, Government of Sindh at their respective office premises.

During the series of meetings, Member PR listened to the issues and problems related to taxation faced by the tax paying entities and assured of all possible cooperation for their resolution.

The Heads of Finance of the Organizations committed to get their employees, receiving annual taxable salary, to file their income tax returns for tax year 2022 within the due date. Member PR expressed gratitude on the positive response and assurances by the companies to facilitate their employees to file their returns in time.

Separately, Member PR also held meeting with trade bodies and counsels of taxpayers having jurisdiction at Regional Tax Office II Karachi. Touqeer Memon, Chief Commissioner RTO II Karachi and senior officials also attended the meeting.

Representatives of various Trade bodies including Federal B Area Small and Medium Enterprises, Towel Manufacturers Association of Karachi, State Bank of Pakistan, K Electric Limited, FPCCI, Association of Pakistan Paper and Packages and a number of tax consultants attended the meeting.

Member PR stressed upon them to file tax returns to fulfil their national obligation and responsibility and thus contribute to the growth of the country’s economy.

The trade bodies also apprised about the issues related to Iris and claims of tax credits. Member PR assured that FBR will continue to extend facilitation for redressal of their issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022