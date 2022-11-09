AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits

Reuters Published 09 Nov, 2022 07:16pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year.

The number of qubits, or quantum bits, are an indication of the power of the quantum computer which uses quantum mechanics, although different quantum computer companies make different claims about the power of their qubits which can be created many different ways.

Quantum computers are one day expected to speed up certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest super computers today.

Dario Gil, IBM’s director of research, said IBM is still on track to launch a computer with over 1000 qubits but for further scaling was working on a new approach.

Biden to hail IBM’s $20bn investment announcement

“As we push the limits of the size of the Osprey chip that we’re announcing, if you look at it, it’s really big already. Next year, 1000 is going to be very big,” he said. “So after that, we have been designing and engineering the whole architecture for quantum computing based on modularity.”

IBM is calling the modular system Quantum System Two.

“Quantum System Two is the first truly modular quantum computing system so that you can continue to scale to larger and larger systems over time,” Gil told Reuters ahead of the IBM Quantum Summit this week. “Modularity means the chips themselves are going to have to be interconnected to one another.”

IBM said it is targeting for this system to be online by end of next year and it would be the building blocks for “quantum-centric supercomputing” by connecting multiple Quantum System Twos. IBM said it could build a system with up to 16,632 qubits by linking three of these systems.

IBM has over 20 quantum computers around the world, and customers can access them through the cloud.

IBM Quantum computers International Business Machines

Comments

1000 characters

IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits

Clinical Pakistan reach T20 World Cup final after thumping win

Imran says will disclose one more name involved in assassination plot

PTI continues protest at Islamabad’s entry, exit points for third consecutive day

SBP, NBP to withdraw appeals against Shariat Court's order: Ishaq Dar

SBP restrictions, rupee devaluation hitting auto sector: Indus Motor Company

Meta to cut more than 11,000 jobs in one of the biggest layoffs this year

Afghan central bank gets fresh banknotes after US helps clear payment

'Violence never the answer': US asks Pakistani political leaders to respect rule of law

COAS visits Corps headquarters Peshawar, appreciates formation’s efforts for peace and stability

Iran calls for deeper energy, trade ties with Russia

Read more stories