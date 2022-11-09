Commanders take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over 253rd Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday which was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The media wing of the armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), did not issue any press release of the conference.

COAS lauds troops

Sources said that a comprehensive review of the prevailing internal and external security situation and operational preparedness of the armed forces were discussed.

