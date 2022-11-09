Beaconhouse holds 15th ‘School of Tomorrow’ conference

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, the country’s largest network of private educational institutions, has successfully concluded the 15th edition of its flagship ‘School of Tomorrow’ (SOT) conference, themed ‘Guardians of the Future’.

The three-day conference hosted multiple insightful discussions with over 150 global and local thought-leaders in education, healthcare, athletics, and social and environmental development.

Kasim Kasuri, the CEO of Beaconhouse Group, led the proceedings, while the other distinguished speakers included Sean Covey, President of Franklin Covey Education; Cynthia Guyer, Dr John Siraj Blachford, Rashid Rana, Dr Faisal Khan, Yousaf Kerai, Dr. Ger Graus, Dr. Sara Baker, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Vaneeza Ahmed, Dr Abdul Hameed, Wajahat Malik, Hira Yousafzai and Sanne Kanis.

More than 40 sessions were held over three days that focused on building communities that value the rights of children and promote globally-minded, critical-thinkers, who will be effective leaders in future, promoting world peace and nurturing young talents.

The visionary speakers also discussed the changing role of education and evolution of schools, to nurture multi-skilled workforces for a sustainable, globalized economy and a healthy society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022