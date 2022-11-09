AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Beaconhouse holds 15th ‘School of Tomorrow’ conference

Recorder Report Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
Follow us

KARACHI: Beaconhouse, the country’s largest network of private educational institutions, has successfully concluded the 15th edition of its flagship ‘School of Tomorrow’ (SOT) conference, themed ‘Guardians of the Future’.

The three-day conference hosted multiple insightful discussions with over 150 global and local thought-leaders in education, healthcare, athletics, and social and environmental development.

Kasim Kasuri, the CEO of Beaconhouse Group, led the proceedings, while the other distinguished speakers included Sean Covey, President of Franklin Covey Education; Cynthia Guyer, Dr John Siraj Blachford, Rashid Rana, Dr Faisal Khan, Yousaf Kerai, Dr. Ger Graus, Dr. Sara Baker, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Vaneeza Ahmed, Dr Abdul Hameed, Wajahat Malik, Hira Yousafzai and Sanne Kanis.

More than 40 sessions were held over three days that focused on building communities that value the rights of children and promote globally-minded, critical-thinkers, who will be effective leaders in future, promoting world peace and nurturing young talents.

The visionary speakers also discussed the changing role of education and evolution of schools, to nurture multi-skilled workforces for a sustainable, globalized economy and a healthy society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Beaconhouse Kasim Kasuri School of Tomorrow social and environmental development

Comments

1000 characters

Beaconhouse holds 15th ‘School of Tomorrow’ conference

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Americans vote on control of Congress and Biden’s agenda

Read more stories