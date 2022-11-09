AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
Provincial govt collects Rs 128 billion through e-Pay Punjab

Published 09 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: The Punjab government has so far collected record tax revenue of over Rs 128 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts.

This was revealed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider during a meeting here on Tuesday. PITB Director-General IT-Operations Faisal Yousaf and his team also attended the meeting.

On this occasion, Haider remarked that e-Pay Punjab app has facilitated the citizens in paying their taxes online on the move or from the comfort of their homes. The participants of the meeting were briefed that online transactions through e-Pay Punjab have crossed the mark of 23.4 million whereas over 2.5 million citizens have downloaded the app so far. It was further highlighted that the Punjab government has so far collected Rs 78 billion as Sales Tax, Rs 15.89 billion as Token Tax, Rs 15.52 billion as Property Tax, Rs 5.40 billion as Traffic Challan and over 340 million in lieu of e-challan.

E-Pay Punjab App has been developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department and One Link. It may be recalled that offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different departments, e-Pay Punjab App allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

