PTA gets 15,177 complaints from consumers, 14,797 resolved

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15,177 complaints from consumers against different telecom operators, including cellular operators, the PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs, as of end of September 2022.

The authority said it was able to resolve 14,797 complaints, translating into a resolution rate of 97 percent.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by September stood at 14,279, where 13,997 were addressed, i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 6,335 complaints were received against Jazz where 6,312 i.e. 99 percent were resolved.

Further, 2,844 against Telenor were received where 2,703 i.e. 95 percent were resolved. According to the PTA, 3,732complaints were received against Zong where 3,707 i.e. 99 percent were addressed. A total of 1,357 complaints were received against Ufone and 1265 i.e. 93 percent were resolved.

The PTA also received 200 complaints against basic telephony, where 174 were addressed during September 2022 which is 87 percent.

Furthermore, 688 complaints were received against ISPs, where 618 were addressed i.e. 89 percent.

