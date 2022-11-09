AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
AVN 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.26%)
BOP 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.7%)
CNERGY 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
EFERT 81.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.39%)
EPCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.32%)
FCCL 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.43%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (9.11%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-12.56%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
MLCF 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.3%)
OGDC 71.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.07%)
PAEL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.17%)
PIBTL 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 18.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
TREET 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
TRG 117.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.34%)
UNITY 19.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.04%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA gets 15,177 complaints from consumers, 14,797 resolved

Tahir Amin Published 09 Nov, 2022 03:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 15,177 complaints from consumers against different telecom operators, including cellular operators, the PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs, as of end of September 2022.

The authority said it was able to resolve 14,797 complaints, translating into a resolution rate of 97 percent.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by September stood at 14,279, where 13,997 were addressed, i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 6,335 complaints were received against Jazz where 6,312 i.e. 99 percent were resolved.

Further, 2,844 against Telenor were received where 2,703 i.e. 95 percent were resolved. According to the PTA, 3,732complaints were received against Zong where 3,707 i.e. 99 percent were addressed. A total of 1,357 complaints were received against Ufone and 1265 i.e. 93 percent were resolved.

The PTA also received 200 complaints against basic telephony, where 174 were addressed during September 2022 which is 87 percent.

Furthermore, 688 complaints were received against ISPs, where 618 were addressed i.e. 89 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA ptcl complaints

Comments

1000 characters

PTA gets 15,177 complaints from consumers, 14,797 resolved

PM for judicial commission

Commanders take stock of situation

Q1 non-tax collection dips 16.29pc to Rs202.159bn YoY

SBP takes big step to contain forex outflow

PTI blocks roads

Govt plans to bring FCA mechanism of KE on a par with other Discos’

Allama Iqbal’s 145th birth anniversary today

There’s sufficient stock of petrol, HSD: PD

PPP Senator Mustafa Khokhar resigns

Americans vote on control of Congress and Biden’s agenda

Read more stories