AGL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.43%)
ANL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
AVN 78.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.17%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.45%)
EFERT 81.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 53.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.71%)
FFL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (7.56%)
FLYNG 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.35%)
GGGL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.59%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-12.25%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.56%)
OGDC 71.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.76%)
PAEL 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.36%)
PIBTL 5.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TPL 7.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
TREET 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 118.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.05%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
WAVES 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.86%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 19.5 (0.46%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.1%)
KSE100 42,265 Increased By 218 (0.52%)
KSE30 15,378 Increased By 77.7 (0.51%)
World

G20 host Indonesia says Putin may seek to join summit virtually

Reuters Published 08 Nov, 2022 02:28pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
JAKARTA: Russian President Vladimir Putin will join next week’s G20 leaders summit “if the situation is possible”, his Indonesian counterpart and the meeting’s host said on Tuesday, adding that Putin could attend virtually instead.

Joko Widodo, who is this year’s chair of the bloc of major economies, said Putin during a phone conversation last week had not ruled out attending the summit in Bali, and would join if possible.

“But if not maybe he’ll ask to do it virtually,” Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is popularly known, told reporters during a visit to Bali.

He did not elaborate.

The Financial Times newspaper earlier quoted Jokowi as saying that his conversation with Putin had left him with a “strong impression” he would not attend.

The Bali meeting is expected to be dominated by tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

The Indonesian foreign ministry and presidential palace did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

Yellen to travel to India, G20 summit as forum struggles with Ukraine war

As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to disinvite Putin from the leaders summit and expel Russia from the group, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.

Jokowi in an interview with the Financial Times said Russia was welcome at the summit, which he feared would be overshadowed by a “very worrying” rise in international tensions.

“The G20 is not meant to be a political forum. It’s meant to be about economics and development,” he was quoted as saying.

Indonesia has also invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has said he would not take part if Putin does. Several other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, are expected to attend.

