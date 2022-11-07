AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
London copper falls as China reaffirms strict COVID policy

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 11:01am
London copper prices fell on Monday, as demand recovery hopes receded after top consumer China reaffirmed its stringent COVID-19 restrictions to curb spreading outbreaks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 1.7% to $7,961.50 a tonne by 0306 GMT, aluminium fell 2.4% to $2,299.50 a tonne, zinc shed 1.6% to $2,832 a tonne and tin declined 0.5% to $18,770 a tonne.

China is sticking with a strict COVID-19 containment strategy nearly three years into the pandemic, potentially disappointing investors hoping for a quick reopening, although authorities are making tweaks to managing the virus.

A stronger dollar also made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. LME copper jumped 7.1% on Friday, its biggest daily jump in nearly 14 years on rumour of China loosening its COVID-19 measures which could support metals demand.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3% to 65,440 yuan ($9,064.97) a tonne, tracking gains in overnight trade in the previous session in London.

SHFE zinc advanced 2.1% to 23,515 yuan a tonne, tin climbed 5.5% to 165,800 yuan a tonne, aluminium rose 0.4% to 18,270 yuan a tonne while nickel eased 0.2% to 190,730 yuan a tonne. China’s exports and imports both fell in October and missed expectations.

Copper stuck between factory slump and China demand hopes

China’s state planner said it would further improve the policy environment to encourage the development of private investment, the latest move to prop up the faltering economy facing multiple headwinds.

Global copper smelting activity declined in October due to fears of a recession, weak demand and maintenance shutdowns, data from satellite surveillance of metal processing plants showed on Friday.

