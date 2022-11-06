AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

Zardari says PPP won’t allow any attack on institutions

Naveed Butt Published 06 Nov, 2022 03:44am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said ‘one man’ (an indirect reference to Imran Khan) could not be allowed to turn the country into an ‘anarchist state’ and that they would not tolerate any attack on institutions.

“One man is crossing every line to plunge the country into chaos,” Zardari said in a statement on Saturday while slamming the PTI for “spewing venom against the country’s agencies.”

“That man neither cares about the integrity of the country, nor does he have any respect for the institutions. All he thinks about is power, power, and only power,” Zardari said adding that the country’s survival was linked to institutions.

“Since 1947, we have faced the enemy along with the institutions and will also do so in future; however, this time the enemy struck us through our own people,” Zardari said.

“We cannot forget the martyrdoms of the Pakistan Army and will also foil the enemy’s conspiracy,” he said.

Zardari condemned vilification against institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Imran Khan

