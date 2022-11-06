Punjab CM announces launch of ‘One Stop Shop Service’ for foreign investors

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi announced that they are launching a ‘One Stop Shop Service’ for the foreign investors for whom investment opportunities are available in various energy projects including the Off Grid Hydel Power Project.

He was talking to a 15-member delegation comprising eminent industrialists and famous business personalities of Great Britain in which matters pertaining to investment in agriculture, livestock, poultry and other sectors came under review and it was agreed by the British industrialists to enhance cooperation for investment in Punjab.

The British industrialists expressed their keen interest in CPD, RUDA and other projects. The British delegation paid tributes to the vision and endeavours of the Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and expressed their profound thanks to him for hosting them a splendid hospitality.

The CM said, “We need to believe in ourselves, we will attain the goal of progress by utilising all our resources and capabilities. We will arrange road shows for the promotion of RUDA, CPD and for the promotion of other foreign investment in Great Britain we will fully guarantee to safeguard the foreign investment.”

He disclosed that 10 Special Economic Zones are being set up in Punjab and a 10-year tax holiday will be granted. He stated that the Ravi City and Lahore will prove to be an example of the latest twin cities adding that 3000 industries have expressed their interest in RUDA. The investors of Saudi Arabia and Malaysia are also taking keen interest in the RUDA project.

The CM stated that residential and commercial districts will be established in RUDA adding that 9 waste treatment management plants and 07 small and big barrages will be established in the RUDA project. The Chahar Bagh residential block will be an example of its own. He stated the Lahore Central Business District Authority has received the offer of 700 million dollars investment adding that the longest skyscraper of Pakistan will be built in the Lahore Central Business district.

