Oil settles up as further interest rate hikes loom

LODON/MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE: Oil prices settled up by more than 5% on Friday amid uncertainty around future interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, while a looming EU ban on Russian oil and the possibility of China easing some COVID restrictions supported markets.

Though fears of global recession capped gains, Brent crude futures settled up $3.99 to $98.57 per barrel, a weekly gain of 2.9%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $2.96, or 5%, at $92.61, a 4.7% weekly gain.

China is sticking to its strict COVID-19 curbs after cases rose on Thursday to their highest since August, but a former Chinese disease control official said substantial changes to the country’s COVID-19 policy are to take place soon.

China’s stock markets have been buoyed this week by the rumours of an end to stringent lockdowns despite the lack of any announced changes. However, signals about the size of US interest rate hikes caused oil to pare some gains.

The US Labor Department’s non-farm payrolls report on Friday showed a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% last month from 3.5% in September, suggesting some loosening in labor market conditions that could give the Fed cover to shift towards smaller rate increases.