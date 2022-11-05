Putin backs evacuation of civilians from occupied region

Russian President Vladimir Putin endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of Ukraine’s southern Kherson region on Friday, the latest sign of Russia’s retreat in one of the most bitterly contested areas in Ukraine.

Fighting

Ukrainian soldiers are bracing for determined fighting from their Russian foes around Kherson, raising the spectre of a bloody slog in the coming weeks for control of a key city on the west bank of the Dnipro River, a gateway to the peninsula of Crimea annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Russian-installed deputy governor of Kherson region said a 24-hour curfew had been imposed in Kherson city, amid what he said was a likely Ukrainian offensive against the city.

Putin had said civilians in the Kherson region should be evacuated from the conflict zone, his first acknowledgement of a deteriorating situation in a region he claims to have annexed.