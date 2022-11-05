CS, IGP urged to deploy force outside Governor’s House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor House administration wrote a letter to Punjab’s Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police and requested them to deploy more police force outside Punjab Governor House for the security of Punjab Governor and his family, staff residing in the Governor House and in order to stop the mob from entering the premises.

The administration also requested to register the cases against the protesters for breaking the law. It may be noted that unruly mobs of PTI gathered outside the Punjab Governor House this evening and tried to crash the front gate on the Mall, burnt tires, tried to climb the gate Ans vandalised the CCTV cameras.

