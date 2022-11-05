KPK health programme: $100m financing pact signed with ADB

ISLAMABAD: The government has signed a financing agreement worth $100 million with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for “Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Systems Strengthening Programme.”

Dr Kazim Niaz, secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs signed the Financing Agreement on behalf of the Government of Pakistan while Yong Ye, Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission signed the agreement on behalf of the ADB.

A program agreement was also signed between the Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and ADB for the implementation of the Program in the province. The signing ceremony was also witnessed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Economic, Political Affairs and Law and Justice.

The results-based loan program will help improve the delivery of health services at secondary hospitals by modernizing infrastructure and equipment; ensuring clinical protocols, standards, and guidelines are implemented; and improving human resources planning and medicine supply chain management.

The program aims to transform Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secondary Healthcare (SHC) System by (i) upgrading infrastructure of 33 existing SHC facilities, (ii) providing quality equipment, (iii) ensuring posting and availability of medical, technical, and administrative staff, (iv) efficient outsourcing of certain services to the private sector, (v) introducing and enhancing health management information systems including electronic medical records, and (vi) introducing quality assurance regimes. The program will benefit an estimated 38 million people, including women in need of maternal health care services while reducing infant and maternal mortality rates.

In October 2022, the Ministry of Economic Affairs had also signed US$ 1.5 Billion with the Asian Development Bank while US$ 475 Million are also being repurposed from the existing development for rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected infrastructure in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Sadiq reiterated the commitment of the federal government to help the provincial governments in Building Back Better in the post-flood scenario by arranging concessional financing from international development partners.

