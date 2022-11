ISLAMABAD: The government has set up a sub-jail in the federal capital ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march under the Pakistan Prison Rule.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the authorities have declared the Industrial Area Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) building a sub-jail. The arrested persons will be shifted to the sub-jail in case the law and order situation deteriorated.

