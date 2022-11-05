AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Faizabad: Police use tear gas, batons to quell PTI protest

Fazal Sher Published 05 Nov, 2022 06:59am
ISLAMABAD: The city police on Friday fired tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charge to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were staging a protest against an assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan during a long march in Wazirabad.

A large number of PTI workers gathered at Faizabad and when they tried to march toward Islamabad, police fired tear gas shells for dispersing the protesters.

In response, protesters pelted police with stones. The protesters burnt tyres and chanted slogans against the government and in favour of Imran Khan.

The hide-and-seek between protesters and police continued for hours. Police arrested over 20 workers of the PTI and shifted them to different police stations.

Protesters blocked Murree Road, Expressway, and some other roads.

Heavy traffic jams were witnessed on different roads of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Due to clashes between police and protesters, several protesters were injured.

The traffic between Islamabad and Rawalpindi remained suspended for hours. A large number of PTI workers gathered outside the Allama Iqbal Park in Rawalpindi.

Commuters at Faizabad bus stand faced problems due to the protest as people are living in the nearby areas. Clashes between PTI workers and police were also reported in the Tarnol area.

In a tweet, the capital police said “demonstrators are gathered with sticks, slingshots and stones, these protesters may also be armed”.

Due to the protest, diversions have been placed on both sides of traffic at Murree Road before Faizabad. Alternatively, commuters are asked to use Islamabad Highway and Stadium Road.

During the attack, Khan received four bullets and other leaders were injured on the occasion.

