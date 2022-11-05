Coca-Cola brings global ‘Fuzetea’ iced-tea brand to Pakistan

LAHORE: The Coca-Cola Company has launched the iced-tea category in Pakistan with its billion-dollar ready-to-drink (RTD) brand, Fuzetea. This launch marks a brand-new addition to the diverse Coca-Cola portfolio in Pakistan and underlines the company’s commitment to further investing in the country.

Fuzetea is a unique fusion of tea extracts and fruit flavors which delivers a fresh, indulging, contemporary taste, offering a refreshing alternative within the beverage category. The tea extract in Fuzetea comes from 100% sustainably sourced tea leaves, said an announcement released by the company here on Friday.

At the launch, Fahad Ashraf, Vice President of Coca-Cola Pakistan said, “Pakistan is a strategically important market for Coca-Cola and amongst the top markets in the world. In line with our purpose of refreshing the world, we are committed to expand our portfolio for people to enjoy a wider choice of beverages that are available elsewhere in the world.”

The launch of Fuzetea in Pakistan is in line with The Coca-Cola Company’s goal of evolving into a “total beverage company” by reshaping its growth strategy and operating model in line with changing consumer tastes and buying habits.

