Senate panel draft recommendations on legislation process

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation on Friday drafted recommendations to the federal government with regard to legislation in the parliament and promulgation of presidential ordinances.

The meeting of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation, presided over by its Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, took up a five-point agenda and passed three recommendations to the federal government pertaining to and dealing with legislation.

The recommendations are; i) it is recommended that, henceforth all bills laid before Parliament will be accompanied by the rules or regulations, if any, to be made under the bill, or the said rules or regulations to be drafted within six months from the date of assent of the President and laid before both Houses of Parliament.

ii) It is recommended that, at the time of introduction of a bill, the federal government shall, place the financial impact of the legislation to be introduced/ enacted, as also a memorandum, containing details as to delegation of power/ legislation to the government by the Parliament.

iii) It is recommended that, henceforth the federal government in the recital of every ordinance promulgated under Article 89, Constitution, 1973, state the reasons and circumstances under which the President came to the conclusion that such a situation exists to warrant the promulgation of an Ordinance. Such part of the recital shall be deleted at the time of passage of the bill by either House, the committee further recommended.

The panel also considered and adopted the SOPs of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation.

The meeting also adopted the progress report of the Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation since its inception in 2015 till to date.

The committee also given briefing by the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar regarding subordinate/ delegated legislation and the rules and regulations made from 1947 till to date.

The meeting also adopted the quarterly report of the committee as prescribed by the rules.

At the outset, on behalf of the Committee, the chairman committee condemned the attack on PTI chairman Imran Khan and also condemned the trend of violence in politics.

The committee urged all political parties to shun the politics of violence and pursue dialogue as that is the essence of democracy.

The meeting was attended by Senators Rubina Khalid, Molvi Faiz Mohammad, and Keshoo Bai and also by Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice Raja Naeem Akbar, and Secretary Committee Hafsa Farooq.

