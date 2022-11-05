AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
Pakistan

Organic agriculture most valuable in Thar after coal: SAU VC

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said organic agriculture is the most valuable thing in Thar after coal, he said that promoting arid agriculture in Thar will lead to modern sustainable agriculture as well as sustainable prosperity, “The production of organic vegetables, fruits, medicinal plants, and cosmetics plants in Thar has a large market in domestic and international cities.”

He said this while speaking at the inaugurating ceremony of ‘High efficiency irrigation system demonstration field’ at the Umerkot sub-campus of Sindh Agriculture University.

Dr Fateh Marri said despite the passage of more than 10 years, major agriculture development has not been occurred. He said 50 percent of the area of Sindh is covered by the desert, mountains, and arid lands, so the practice of arid agriculture should be started in different areas including Thar, Karoonjhar, Kachho, Kohistan, Achhro Thar, and Naro.

He said the youth of Thar are talented; they will be provided with higher education facilities, while cattle farming can be restored in different areas including Naokot, Umerkot, and opportunities can be created for silent capital investment of the investors from Karachi.

Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Pro Vice Chancellor, SAU Sub Campus Umerkot said the academic process will be started in the new sub-campus of the university within two months, in which new degree programs have also been started for students. Thus, the University is starting travel facilities for students from various areas including Umerkot, Samaro, Kunri, Dhoro Naro, and Bachao Band.

He said the Sindh government, civil society and benevolent people should come forward to start the work of immediate rehabilitation of agriculture in Thar through hydroponics, drip irrigation and modern technology, in this context, the university will provide the services through their experts.

Dr Marri expressed that there is a need to promote tourism in Thar, and Thar should be made green, as well as the infrastructure should be improved and prosperity will come to Thar through tourism and employment opportunities will be created.

On the occasion, additional sessions judge Ghulam Mustafa Maitlo, deputy commissioner Umerkot Muhammad Bux Dhamrah, SSP Umerkot Usman Aijaz Bajwa, Dean Crop Production Faculty Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dean Dr Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr Bachal Bhutto, Ahmed Khan Mangi, Manzoor Ali Lakhair, Riaz Soomro, Haji Khalid Siraj Soomro and others were also present.

