More cooperation with KSA in political, security domains vowed

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed the resolve to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral cooperation in political and security domains.

Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday that a meeting of the Joint Working Group of the Political and Security Pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) was held in Islamabad on November 3, 2022.

The meeting was co-chaired by Acting Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Jauhar Saleem and Ambassador Dr Saud bin Mohammed Al Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, it added that in-depth discussions were held on wide-ranging topics of mutual interest. “The two sides resolved to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral cooperation in political and security domains,” it stated.

The two delegations also exchanged views on the political and security situation in their immediate neighbourhood and the wider region.

“There was commonality of views on various recent developments. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultations on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interest,” it stated.

The Joint Working Group meeting will be followed by the meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Political and Security Pillar to finalize the proposals agreed.

The SPSCC is a high-level institutional framework, established between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in 2019.

It comprises three pillars: Political and Security Pillar; Economic Pillar; and Social and Cultural Pillar.

“The Council aims to institutionalize and fast-track the decision-making and implementation with regards to areas of collaboration agreed under its framework. Pakistan attaches great importance to its longstanding, fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are firmly rooted in common religion, shared values, and culture,” it added.

