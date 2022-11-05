Pakistani professionals: Employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia discussed

ISLAMABAD: Labor Attaché of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Majid Baker called on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia, welfare and problems of Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia were discussed in detail, according to a statement released by the Ministry.

The labor attaché apprised the minister about the features of Saudi Arabia’s new labor policy which was highly appreciated by the minister.

The minister emphasized on increasing the quota of Pakistani manpower adding Pakistan has available skilled manpower in all sectors and is ready to meet the manpower requirements of Saudi Arabia. The Skill Verification Program recently launched by both countries will ensure maximum export of skilled workers and professionals.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board, Managing Director Pakistan Employment Corporation, Joint Secretary, and other officers were also present at the meeting.

Federal Minister for OP&HRD admired the decision of Saudi Arabia to appoint a labor attaché in Pakistan. “I am happy that Saudi Arabia has appointed for the first time a labor attaché to Pakistan. Pakistan has always been proud of its friendly and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Labor Attaché of Saudi Arabia Majid Bakr appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of OP&HRD for labor’s and said, “After ending the condition of the sponsor Pakistani labor will go to Saudi Arabia by signing a contract with the company. Under the new policy, labor will also be able to change companies. The Saudi government is providing maximum facilities to the labor.”

Turi commended the revolutionary reforms in Saudi Arabia's labor policy.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia should increase the quota of Pakistani workers. He further said that Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia due to minor crimes and lack of documents must be released.

