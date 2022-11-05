AGL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.9%)
ANL 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.35%)
BOP 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 81.46 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.98%)
FCCL 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.18%)
FLYNG 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
GGGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.43%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.77%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.09%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TPL 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
TPLP 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.81%)
TREET 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
TRG 118.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
UNITY 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.37%)
WAVES 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.06%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.63%)
BR100 4,171 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,415 Decreased By -202.9 (-1.3%)
KSE100 41,856 Decreased By -234.4 (-0.56%)
KSE30 15,227 Decreased By -167.7 (-1.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani professionals: Employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia discussed

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2022 05:53am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Labor Attaché of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Majid Baker called on Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi.

In the meeting, matters of mutual interest, employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia, welfare and problems of Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia were discussed in detail, according to a statement released by the Ministry.

The labor attaché apprised the minister about the features of Saudi Arabia’s new labor policy which was highly appreciated by the minister.

The minister emphasized on increasing the quota of Pakistani manpower adding Pakistan has available skilled manpower in all sectors and is ready to meet the manpower requirements of Saudi Arabia. The Skill Verification Program recently launched by both countries will ensure maximum export of skilled workers and professionals.

Secretary Workers Welfare Board, Managing Director Pakistan Employment Corporation, Joint Secretary, and other officers were also present at the meeting.

Federal Minister for OP&HRD admired the decision of Saudi Arabia to appoint a labor attaché in Pakistan. “I am happy that Saudi Arabia has appointed for the first time a labor attaché to Pakistan. Pakistan has always been proud of its friendly and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Labor Attaché of Saudi Arabia Majid Bakr appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of OP&HRD for labor’s and said, “After ending the condition of the sponsor Pakistani labor will go to Saudi Arabia by signing a contract with the company. Under the new policy, labor will also be able to change companies. The Saudi government is providing maximum facilities to the labor.”

Turi commended the revolutionary reforms in Saudi Arabia's labor policy.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia should increase the quota of Pakistani workers. He further said that Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia due to minor crimes and lack of documents must be released.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

employment opportunities Pakistani workers Pakistani citizens Sajid Hussain Turi

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani professionals: Employment opportunities in Saudi Arabia discussed

Chinese leadership communicated: Security of Chinese, projects ‘highest priority’

China agrees to provide latest met equipment: Saad

Thar power plant to get PPA effectiveness from execution date

TAPI gas pipeline: Only Turkmenistan offered strategic commitment: Musaddiq

Furnace oil: Slow upliftment may lead to closure of refineries

RON 95 and above: ECC hikes PL from Rs20 to Rs50 per litre

Army reacts strongly to allegations

CS, IGP urged to deploy force outside Governor’s House

No case filed yet

Persons not appearing on ATL: Commissioners told to enforce collection of higher rates of WHT by banks

Read more stories