BISP-Nadra sign MoU for new survey under dynamic registry

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Nadra signed a bilateral agreement for new survey under Dynamic Registry, today, at Benazir Income Support Program Headquarters. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety/Chairperson BISP, Shazia Marri, Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik, BISP and senior officials of NADRA attended the meeting.

Talking to the participants at the event, Shazia Marri said that for those women who could not participate in the first survey, BISP is organizing a new survey for them under Dynamic Registry.

In this survey, applicants can register any change in their household information immediately. BISP and NADRA partnership is a long term and highly effective in terms of serving poorest of the poor. “Under the agreement, NADRA will set up 647 dynamic registry offices across the country”, she added and said that the new data will be a great source for other institutions as a shock response in the need of time.

Federal Minister/Chairperson appreciated NADRA’s role supporting BISP to serve people in need, and urged Chairman NADRA to simplify the process of CNIC issuance for the persons with different disabilities and assured him of all support if any legislation required in this regard.

She said that the persons with disabilities are facing procedural hurdles and difficulties in the issuance of CNICs meant for them. She further asked Chairman NADRA to help BISP in getting back those actual needy and eligible/deserving women who were excluded from the BISP system through installing undue filters in the past.

She said that financial assistance to deserving women was the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and it’s beyond any political affiliation and for every deserving woman, and it is her aim to include every needy woman in BISP beneficiaries list without any discrimination.

On this occasion, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said that NADRA's aim is to ensure re-survey of new applicants and three and a half crore households already registered under dynamic registry. He said that marital status, disability, family information of applicants through dynamic registry and biometric will be updated as per the NADRA database.

The dynamic registry system will also identify undesirable inclusion or exclusion errors with the help of the database.

BISP’s Secretary Yusuf Khan, Additional Secretary Tahir Noor, Director General, NSER Naveed Akber, Director General (OM) Hammad Khan other senior officials of BISP and NADRA attended the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022