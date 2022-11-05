Pak-Japan diplomatic relations: AOTS to hold mini expo to mark 70th anniversary on 10th

LAHORE: The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation & Sustainable Partnerships (AOTS) Japan Lahore Centre is organising a one-day mini expo to celebrate 70th anniversary of Pakistan-Japan diplomatic relations on the 10th November at Flatties Hotel Lahore.

Pakistan-Japan relations have evolved over the last many years into a solid friendship where deep exchange of people, technology and cultural activities had supported understanding of both the countries.

The AOTS Japan’s mission is “Through human resource development, we aim to realise a world where we live together and grow together.”

Since its establishment in 1959, the Association for Overseas Industrial Human Resources Development (AOTS) is a human resource development organisation that promotes technical cooperation such as training and dispatching experts mainly for industrial human resources in developing countries. Through these projects, we have contributed to the mutual economic development of Japan and overseas countries, as well as to the enhancement of friendly relations.

Over the last 40 years AOTS Lahore center has contributed by dispatching over 4000 Pakistani citizens in the training programs of Management and technical skills. We continue to make available these highly specialised executive and management trainings to qualified corporate organizations in Pakistan stated Chairman AOTS Lahore Centre Syed Nabeel Hashmi.

We further promote industrial internationalisation, trade, investment activities, and carry out projects related to international economic cooperation, thereby contributing to the mutual economic development and friendship between Japan and other countries.

Nabeel further stated that mini expo is sponsored by HONDA ATLAS CAR (Pak) Limited. The aim of the Pakistan-Japan Day is to further apprise the Pakistan public of the contributions made by Japan to the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

