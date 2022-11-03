AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Speaker rejects reference about Zardari’s disqualification

Naveed Butt Published 03 Nov, 2022 06:45am
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf rejected the question of disqualification filed against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

In a handout issued by the NA Secretariat, the Speaker on Wednesday said that “it is pertinent to mention that the reference was filed by Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, also known as Zulfi Bukhari, which was received by the Speaker National Assembly some days ago.” In the reference, former president Zardari was requested to be disqualified as a Member of the National Assembly under Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

In the reference, it was also requested to refer the question of disqualification to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The Speaker has sent a copy of the decision to the Election Commission while rejecting the reference under Clause (2) of Article 63 of the Act.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a reference against PPP leader Zardari on October 11, 2022, seeking his disqualification for acquiring vehicles from Toshakhana in violation of the law.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari PTI National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

