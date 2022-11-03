KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.203 billion and the number of lots traded at 15,412. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.335 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.199 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.999 billion), Crude (PKR 1.641 billion), Silver (PKR 1.280 billion), DJ (PKR 622.642 million), Natural Gas (PKR 341.955 million), Platinum (PKR 274.640 million), Copper (PKR 210.427 million), SP500 (PKR 163.901 million), Palladium (PKR 85.164 million), Brent (PKR 44.607 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 6.089 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 11 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 8.973 million were traded.

